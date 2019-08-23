Gold's Gym has waived its day and week passes and implemented the "donate to work out" program. This has been done to raise funds for the victims of the El Paso shooting.
Any nonmembers who wish to work out at Gold's Gym either with a member or by themselves may make a donation; it can be anything from a penny to a million dollars. Donations will also enter you in a drawing for items that will be raffled off each week.
