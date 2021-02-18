The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission (GCRPC) will be resuming a reduced 30-minute schedule due to bus operator shortages caused by COVID-19 infections and resulting quarantines on our Victoria Transit Fixed Route. No evening or Saturday service can be provided at this time.
The New Day Route schedule will be effective Monday. GCRPC will notify the public once regular service schedules resume.
All other Daytime ADA Paratransit Services will run as normal. GCRPC asks that riders continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines while waiting at bus stops and riding buses.
We are required by law to require all riders to wear face masked while on our buses or at our bus stops, failure to comply with mask requirements will prohibit your ability to use these services.
Please direct any questions or concerns regarding GCRPC Public Transportation Services to Lisa Cortinas, Director of Transportation Services, at lisac@gcrpc.org.
