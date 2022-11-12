Santa Claus will triumphantly ride into Goliad’s Courthouse Square on one of Texas’ iconic animals — the longhorn steer.
When St. Nick shows up in town at noon on the first Saturday in December for the 39th annual Christmas in Goliad, families will line up to snap a picture with him and his bovine beast.
“Seeing Santa on the steer is the neatest thing,” said Wallace Saage, chairman of the Goliad County Historical Commission, which organizes Christmas in Goliad. “The steer is very docile.”
Those flocking to the square for the lighted parade on Dec. 2 can catch Santa’s first weekend appearance in Goliad. Saage said the visitor from the North Pole will be rolling around in a vintage car.
The Friday night parade is the highlight of the first day of festivities. Main Street Goliad Director Keli Miller said last year’s event attracted 86 entries. Miller hopes even more participants will join in on the action this December.
“They will start on Fannin Street and then the parade will go around the entire square,” Miller said. “The buildings will be lit up and decorated.”
Several hours before the parade begins at 7 p.m., vendors will set up booths filled with homemade items, such as baskets, dolls, jewelry, pottery and leather goods. Vendors can start sales at 4 p.m.
Lynda Breeding, who chairs the vendor coordination efforts, said customers can buy things they cannot find at big box stores.
“To me, a homemade gift is better than something you would go buy at a store,” Breeding said.
There will be food trucks this year as well, Breeding said. They will be making turkey legs, sausage-on-a-stick, Cajun cuisine, popcorn and the seasonal favorite of cookies and hot chocolate.
Some of the vendors coming to Christmas in Goliad have been in attendance for 12, 15, even 20 years in a row, Breeding said.
Saturday’s holiday fun will also feature plenty of singing and dancing from the Cuero-based Crystal School of Dance, the Hermann Sons School of Dance and the Mt. Bethany Baptist Church choir from Thomaston. At 3 p.m. a contest for best-dressed dog will be held.
“It will be a full two days of activities,” Saage said.
Saage and the other organizers of Christmas in Goliad said they plan to do something unique for the program’s 40th anniversary next year.
During the Christmas in Goliad festivities, some may spot the 15 Christmas trees inside various businesses in town. The trees will remain standing for two weeks, and during that period, people can submit a vote next to their favorite.
The trees are decorated by local students, Miller said.
“We want students to understand the true meaning of Christmas, which is about the power of giving and helping the less fortunate,” Miller said.