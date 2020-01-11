As the spring semester begins and high school students are making their college selections, Goliad High School will host recruiters and faculty members from the University of Houston-Victoria on Jan. 24 to showcase what the university has to offer area students and to connect with the university’s Goliad alumni.
“UHV is proud and excited to visit Goliad High School,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “The university offers students the chance to get ahead through dual credit courses, and this event will help our faculty and staff spread the word about the advantages available through UHV. Our university is growing, and it’s a wonderful time to join the UHV family.”
UHV Day in Goliad started when Jennifer Ortiz-Garza, a UHV senior lecturer of psychology whose son attends Goliad High School, requested to host an information table during a Goliad basketball game. Brandon Enos, the school’s principal, liked the idea and offered to expand the effort to a full day of activities designed to make students aware of the opportunities available at UHV.
“The partnership Goliad High School has with UHV is important to both schools, including our faculty and students,” Enos said. “Our partnership has grown significantly over the years, and we look forward to continuing it and promoting higher education in our area for years to come.”
During UHV Day, Goliad students, parents and teachers will be able to attend information sessions about topics including dual credit courses offered through a partnership between UHV and Goliad High School and opportunities for students who choose to pursue a degree at UHV. This is UHV’s fourth year to offer dual credit courses in Goliad, and the school wants to highlight new options that soon will be available, including dual credit classes for high school freshmen, said Magen Besancon, manager of student services for the UHV School of Arts and Sciences.
“UHV wants to grow its relationship with Goliad High School,” Besancon said. “We want students and their parents to know that UHV is available for them, and we are glad to answer any of their questions and help them plan for their academic futures.”
In addition to information sessions about UHV’s dual credit opportunities and how to apply for admission to the university, Goliad seniors who have committed to attend UHV after graduation will be invited to a mixer. There, they will meet faculty and staff from the university. UHV’s mascot, jaX, also will be at certain events during the day.
Later that evening, the high school’s varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will play the Mathis High School Pirates, and UHV will have alumni activities during and between the games. The girls’ game will begin at 6:15 p.m., and the boys’ game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. UHV will offer activities for halftime entertainment and host an alumni social. The social will feature a meet and greet, refreshments, free alumni swag and the opportunity for alumni to update their contact information so they can keep abreast of events at UHV and alumni events.
“We are excited to bring UHV to our alumni in Goliad through UHV Day,” said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “It will be nice to recognize our alumni and showcase how the university has grown in recent years. We’re looking forward to reconnecting with UHV graduates in the Goliad area.”
For more information about UHV Day in Goliad, contact Besancon at 361-570-4185 or besanconm@uhv.edu.
