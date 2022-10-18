Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit Victoria Oct. 27., his reelection campaign confirmed Tuesday.
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar will host the governor. The event will begin at 11:45 a.m., according to an Eventbrite post.
Victoria County Republican Party Chairman Bill Pozzi said he was told people interested in attending the campaign event will need to RSVP through Eventbrite first.
Pozzi, who plans on attending, said he is looking forward to hearing what the governor has to say.
"I think he will talk about the economy, border security and law and order, which are all hot topics for Republican voters in Victoria," Pozzi said.
Pozzi said he thinks Republicans in Victoria County have grown more and more excited about participating in the current election cycle.
"I have a feeling a lot of people are going to come out and vote in the coming weeks," Pozzi said.