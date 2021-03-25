A group of 17 participants graduated from the 2021 Citizens Academy, a program designed to engage residents and promote good citizenship, according to a news release from the city.
During the eight-week program, leaders from various city departments and partner organizations taught the 17 participants about their local government, the news release said.
Residents who completed Citizens Academy, the Civilian Police Academy and Civilian Fire Academy/Civilian Responder Program were honored as Distinguished Citizens and received plaques. Debbie Pilsner, Jeanette Laza and Sherry Husak received plaques March 18, and Lisa Imhoff will receive a plaque at an upcoming City Council meeting.
The next Citizens Academy is expected to take place in fall 2022. Residents are encouraged to follow the city of Victoria on Facebook at City of Victoria, Texas – Government and subscribe to The City View to receive notifications when registration opens. Attendance historically has been limited to 20 participants.
