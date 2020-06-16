Shannon Spree has seen firsthand how much soccer can mean to a family.
Her 18-year-old daughter, Kyleigh, has been playing since she was 4, and her 12-year-old daughter, Laina, has played since she was 7. Among several teams, they have been involved with the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization for years, Spree said, and have made the sport a cornerstone of the family’s life.
Spree was excited to hear about a partnership between the city and the VYSO that will result in six new soccer fields for the nonprofit to call home at Riverside Park. Victoria City Council members unanimously approved a partnership and a contract for the work during their meeting Tuesday.
“I think it is a fantastic opportunity,” Spree said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “Soccer is a growing sport, and this will be a game changer for our players and for families.”
The city plans to renovate 12 acres of underutilized green space at the intersection of Red River and North Bluff streets in Riverside Park for the fields. The site will give staff the ability to construct six soccer fields and have potential to add amenities in the future.
VYSO has about 1,000 players each year that have been playing on an open space at the Victoria Regional Airport. But, the organization recently learned that field usage fees would increase, which could prevent some families from participating, said Brian Parker, vice president of the nonprofit’s board of directors Tuesday.
As a “socioeconomically diverse organization,” the nonprofit has players from different cultures, economic backgrounds and areas of town, he said. Any increase in player fees could mean some kids aren't able to play, he said.
So, the organization was excited when the city showed interest in partnering together, Parker said, adding that the arrangement will be a “win-win-win” for VYSO, the city and local businesses in the area.
Like the council members, Spree noted that the fields could encourage tourism when families come from out of town to Victoria to play in games and tournaments on the new fields.
The partnership accomplishes the two things emphasized in the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan, said Mike Etienne, one of Victoria’s assistant city managers: quality of life and economic development.
The council members approved a $223,000 contract with Fielder’s Choice for the project. Funding for the project was approved through a budget amendment in January that allowed funding to come from the Texas Department of Transportation overpass reimbursement fund.
The project is expected to be complete by VYSO’s 2021 soccer season.
