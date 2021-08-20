This week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that about 2,700 medical personnel will be sent to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.
“Our health care systems have recently asked the state for assistance, and the state has listened,” said State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services. “This means hospitals should now be able to open up more capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as well as other patients in need of health care.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are deploying additional medical personnel and launching more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers across the state in response to an Aug. 9 directive from the governor.
The state health department expects to increase the number of additional nurses deployed to hospitals in need to about 5,500 by the end of next week. The additional personnel will be fully funded by the state through Sept. 30.
Texas has added over 5,000 newly staffed hospital beds in 10 days, according to a press release from Kolkhorst’s office.
In the trauma service area that includes Victoria County, there were 569 staffed hospital beds and only 4 available ICU beds as of Thursday. The area serves about 190,000 people.
“Like other industries, the health care sector has recently experienced a challenging labor market,” Kolkhorst said. “The state’s role in solving these crucial staffing issues in our hospitals is important to every Texan.”
Since April 2020, the state, with federal monetary assistance, has provided over $5 billion in health care staffing for Texas hospitals, she said.
More than 12,000 Texans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. In Trauma Service Area S, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, there were 167 people hospitalized with COVID-19, or roughly 29% of all current hospitalizations, as of Thursday.
In Victoria County, roughly 87% of all new COVID-19 cases are in people who have not been vaccinated, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Texas Department of Emergency Management will also launch two new regional infusion centers by next week.
These centers will be equipped to treat COVID-19 patients at no cost with therapeutic drugs in order to prevent their conditions from worsening and requiring hospital care.
To receive the treatment, you must have a referral from a doctor.
Currently, there are more than 140 such providers at hospitals and clinics across the state, including at least two in the Crossroads.
