A stretch of Airline Road that closed Sunday after a water main break reopened early Monday morning after crews repaired the damage.
A 16-inch water line broke Sunday, closing off the road from Manor Drive to Laurent Street. Crews working to repair the damage finished their work and reopened the street about 2:15 a.m. Monday, said city spokesperson Diane Boyett.
The crews put a temporary patch over the break, but the area will likely require major reconstruction in the future, Boyett said.
It’s unclear what caused the water main break.
City crews repaired a second, separate water main break near West Brazos Street and North Glass Street after repairing the damage on Airline Road. Workers repaired the eight-inch water line later Monday morning.
