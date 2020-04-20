Airline Road to be reduced
On Wednesday, Airline Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Laurent Street to Nimitz Street for two days, weather permitting, so that utilities may be installed.

Azalea Street will also be closed from Village Drive to Airline Road during this time.

All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.

For more information, contact Public Works/Engineering at 361-485-3340.

