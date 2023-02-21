The Victoria Regional Airport plans to use new opportunities to soar to new heights.
New aerial firefighting services are part of the airport’s future.
Victoria County leaders approved an agreement with the Texas A&M Forest Service last August to let firefighting aircraft to conduct operations out of Victoria County. Airport Director Lenny Llerena told the Commissioners Court he is working to get approval for large firefighting airtankers to use at the airport. Smaller single engine airtankers are currently permitted to fly out of the airport.
“Eventually we would would like to have the very large airtankers out of Victoria,” Llerena said. “Those are really, really heavy. We would negotiate with the FAA and possibly get some funding from the state to upgrade our runways to get the right weight-bearing capacity for those aircraft.”
County Judge Ben Zeller said the new agreement with the forest service is an exciting development for the airport.
“This does have the ability to grow into a larger presence, which could help us get more funding,” Zeller said.
The introduction of the firefighting program comes as the airport continues to see increases in passenger enplanements and fuel sales, Llerena shared with the commissioners Tuesday. Data from Llerena’s presentation showed there were over 7,000 enplanements last year, up from 5,700 in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Since 2017, we have been trending up,” Llerena told the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning.
The airport could receive additional federal funding if it reaches 10,000 enplanements in one year, Llerena said.
Llerena said the airport set a new record for fuel sales last year, with 579,205 gallons sold. The airport wants to sell at least 600,000 gallons this year and 1 million gallons annually in the next 10 years.