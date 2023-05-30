The Victoria Regional Airport has seen more people lately, according to its director.

In April, 849 people boarded commercial flights in Victoria, nearly matching the prior month's total of 873, Lenny Llerena said in the Tuesday morning meeting of the Victoria County Commissioners Court. The number of enplanements in March was the most since 2008, according to a chart provided by the airport.

Llerena said the airport's annual goal is 10,000, which would allow the airport to receive more federal funds.

The airport reported 7,505 enplanements in 2022, an average of 625 people per month. Commercial flights are offered through a partnership between SkyWest Airlines and United Airlines.

"When we talk about the 10,000 enplanements and what you need to do every month is (average) 839, and in two months we have been above that," Llerena said.

Thirty-six people boarded a commercial flight heading to George Bush Intercontinental Airport early Tuesday morning, Llerena said.

The airport director said he would like to see more residents in the Crossroads support the airport by choosing to fly out of Victoria instead of traveling to Austin, Houston or San Antonio.

"There are enough people in Victoria and five other counties to get to 10,000 easily," Llerena said. "So I'm hoping people continue to come back and continue to fly and we can make to to 10,000 every year."

Also on Tuesday, Llerena told commissioners the airport has been spending more money recently because it is trying to maintain some aging facilities, particularly air conditioning and roofing inside the Hewitt hangar.

"We put about $100,000 or more towards fixing things that have broken in the (Hewitt) hangar," Llerena said. "So there are significant expenditures at the airport. We're coming around, that hopefully for the rest of the year, we will do a little less with these kinds of buildings and we can continue to keep that positive trend as far as keeping the airport (profitable)."

In other airport business, Llerena said the airport is applying for a new fire truck through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The truck currently in use is 24 years old, greater than the preferred life expectancy of 15 years, he said.

If the airport receives a new fire truck, the 24-year-old truck could be used as backup, Llerena said.