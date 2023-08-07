A new animal control officer for the Bloomington area was introduced in Commissioners Court on Monday.
Victoria County Animal Services Director Mark Sloat made a presentation to county commissioners with Officer Lorraina Kief, who will be the new officer stationed at Bloomington Elementary School.
Animal Services has a partnership with the Bloomington Independent School District to station Kief at the school's library to give classes on appropriate animal care to students.
The program is the first time a school has partnered with the department, Sloat said.
"The bigger hope is that she'll work with the children who will hopefully be able to provide some resources to them before it's an emergency situation so we can get some of these dogs that aren't being left behind so much," he said.
She will have weeks of presentations for the kids, which will include guest speakers to express the importance of taking care of animals.
Kief will also be the head officer in charge of the Bloomington and Placedo area where 20% of animal control calls originate from.
"Almost all of our cruelty cases lately have come out of there with abandonments and people just leaving animals behind," he said.
Sloat said the area also is where the highest cases of juvenile pets less than one year old are bright to the facility.
"It sounds like a positive step forward," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. "It seems that this has been enthusiastically embraced by the Bloomington ISD leadership there."