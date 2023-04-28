Sticking to his principle of "share space, not time," Victoria County Animal Services Director Mark Sloat wants to limit the killing and trapping of wild animals.
Sloat said his slogan means that unless a wild animal is a threat to personal safety, people should learn to live among them.
"If we just kill skunks because they're in our yard, that just seems archaic to me," Sloat said.
Soon after taking over Animal Services in 2022, Sloat ended the department's practice of picking up wild animals trapped by local residents and businesses. Sloat said he ended the practice because it was a "huge" time suck on his employees, ecologically unsound and dangerous to the animals themselves.
The Animal Services director estimated his office had spent about 350 hours a year responding to such calls.
The new policy has raised questions from at least one leader of a Victoria pest control company. James Kiening, president of Bugmobiles Pest & Termite, said he is concerned about a void opening up in pest control services if disease-carrying skunks are not trapped. He said his business calls Sloat's office when they see a skunk because Animal Services can determine whether a skunk is rabid.
"What are we supposed to do with skunks?" Kiening said.
Sloat said that pest experts should know that a skunk approaching humans during the day is an issue. Sunlight harms the eyes of a skunk, he said.
"If a pest control company can't recognize the normal behavior of a skunk, I question their ability to do their job well," Sloat said.
The Animal Services department does not want to handle traps set by Bugmobiles and other companies, Sloat said, because these businesses do their work for profit.
Kiening said the two sides can work around this issue by having the pest control company pay Animal Services for their work.
"I have no problem paying for it," Kiening said. "We're just trying to help people out."
Animal Services will soon roll out a trap-lending program for residents who want to catch a nuisance animal on their property.
"We want to offer this on a limited basis," Sloat said.
According to public records requested from the Animal Services, the department euthanized two skunks, two raccoons and two opossums in 2022.
Sloat said that whenever Animal Services receives any wild animal classified as being at a high risk for rabies, they test the animal before deciding whether to euthanize it.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he supports Sloat's animal control strategies.
"The Commissioners Court hired Mark to implement the best practices, and he has done that," Zeller said. "We've seen significant progress since his arrival."
Before joining Animal Services in October, Sloat was a program manager at the Austin Animal Center.
Sloat and Kiening said there are a few things residents in suburban areas can do to reduce skunk, raccoon and opossum problems at home.
Keeping nuisance animals from digging in garbage cans by leaving the cans inside the garage at night is one solution, since skunks and raccoons go through trash when it is dark.
"Dog food in a bowl can be food for other animals if it is left outside at night," Kiening said.
Lawn sprinklers can make opossums feel uncomfortable, Sloat said. Yelling scares opossums, but raccoons and skunks may not be bothered by loud noises, he said.
"If a raccoon looks sick, call us," Sloat said. "If your dog kills a wild animal, make sure you test it for rabies."