Victoria County ended 2019 in a “sound financial position,” according to the results of an annual audit, County Judge Ben Zeller said Monday.
County commissioners reviewed the county’s comprehensive annual financial report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019 at its weekly meeting. The county ended the year in a stable financial position despite collecting lower tax levels than in previous years, Zeller noted.
The report was presented by Steve Van Manen, of the accounting firm Harrison Waldrop & Uherek.
The county ended 2019 with a fund balance of about $17.9 million in the general fund, according to the report, which is about a $759,000 decrease from the year before.
The county practices conservative budgeting and sets the general fund reserve target at 25% of annual expenditures, Van Manen explained. The county surpassed the 25% target and ended the year with 48%, he said, adding it is “certainly good to have an excess over this minimum.”
“We’re facing some uncertainties at the current time of funding, what we’re going to be anticipating with sales tax, what’s going to happen these next six months to 12 months in terms of revenue,” he said. “So it’s good to have this excess kind of serve as a stabilization so you all can still continue to provide the same level of services that you intend to for the citizens.”
Like local government officials throughout the nation, Victoria County leaders are bracing for significant revenue shortfalls this year due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Zeller said previously he expects the impact, particularly caused by losses in sales tax revenue, to be “deep and long-lasting” and could lead to budgetary challenges for years to come.
When considering what lies ahead, Van Manen said everybody’s answer is the same: “We don’t know.”
“The uncertainty of what we’re facing has certainly been challenging and will continue to be that way until something works out with this virus,” he said.
“It is a challenge,” Zeller agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.