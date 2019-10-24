This year’s annual Nutcracker performance by Victoria Ballet Theatre will be extraordinary, the group’s artistic director said, thanks to the help of funding from the city.
The city collects a hotel occupancy tax from hotels from rooms rented and the revenues are used to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry. Victoria’s City Council on Oct. 15 approved $135,000 in funding to 15 groups that plan to bring tourists to the city through their programs related to the arts, historical preservation, tourism and sporting events.
Which category do you think should receive the most HOT funding?
The city allocated $15,000 to Victoria Ballet Theatre, which is the amount the organization requested. Last year, the organization was allocated $8,867.50.
“We’re really excited about it and really thankful for it,” said Brenda Tally, the theater’s artistic director. “We’ve been applying since the city has been doing this program, and it’s allowed us to grow and do so much.”
The overall allocations approved this year is a small increase from last year, when the council had $125,000 to give. The two consecutive years before that, the council only had $100,000 to give out.
The process allows groups in Victoria to apply for funds that they plan to use on programming or events in the city. The funds are meant only for programming that is expected to bring in out-of-town tourists, who will then stay in Victoria hotel rooms and contribute to the revenue brought in via the hotel occupancy tax.
Applications for the funds are reviewed by a committee, which is appointed by the council. The committee then passes on its recommendation for allocation back to the council.
The money allocated to the groups is only deposited after the events, when the organizations prove their events or programming brought in out-of-town guests as planned.
The committee’s recommendations will support groups including the Victoria Bach Festival, Majic Turkeys and Toys and Warrior’s Weekend. Kiwanis Club of Victoria and The Lighted Trail Children’s Project, a new children’s show, both received HOT funds for the first time.
For the Victoria Ballet Theatre, this season, the funding will help pay for professional guest artists participating in the organization’s 35th annual Nutcracker show. Tally said it’s a “huge community event” that more than 200 people are involved in.
Five professional guest artists participate in the performances with the main couple coming from the Houston Ballet. Tally said the participation increases the production value and is a great experience for the kids.
Only one group, the Victoria Country Club, applied but did not receive funding. Thomas Gwosdz, the city’s attorney, said the club did not submit some of the necessary information needed, specifically a budget. The club said it had a calendar issue, Gwosdz said, and was not able to project next year’s budget, and would try again applying for funds next year.
The Memorial Weekend Bash submitted an appeal because the committee only recommended $8,046 to the group, though it requested $35,000. Gwosdz said the weekend bash does meet some of the criteria for having a high number of hotel rooms generated for the event – he said it has generated between 150 and 250 rooms during the weekend in the past two years.
But, he said, the committee also takes into account the credibility and transparency of documents each applicant submits. Some applicants submit room block reports from the hotels, which provide an exact number of people who stayed in the rooms for the specific event. The Memorial Weekend Bash submitted letters from the hotels, however, which Gwosdz said was viewed by the committee as less credible. Also, he said, there were documentation issues last year after the bash, which led to the decrease in amount awarded to the group this year.
The council voted 6-1 to deny the appeal, with councilwoman Josephine Soliz voting against.
Council members thanked both the committee and the applicants for their efforts at the Oct. 15 meeting.
“It’s greatly appreciated, year in and year out,” Councilman Andrew Young said.
Gwosdz also commended the committee and organizations that apply, explaining it is a challenge to apply, and it is a challenge for the committee to sort through the requests. This year, the total amount requested from the 16 groups added to more than $300,000.
“They’re doing great work within the community,” Gwosdz said.
Tally said the ballet theater perfectly represents the heart behind the hotel occupancy tax funds. Often times, she explained, people come from out of town for the Nutcracker and bring their families, and then they stay for the weekend and go to the zoo, eat at local restaurants and go to other community events. She said it spurs additional community support and involvement.
“It’s a really great feeling to know that our city council and community are invested in the arts and support us and these different groups,” she said. “We look forward to continuing to bring the art of dance to Victoria.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.