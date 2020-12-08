Residents have until 5 p.m. Dec. 29 to apply to serve on the board of the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, the City’s Type 4B economic development corporation that focuses on supporting economic and community development projects.
The board makes recommendations to the city council on the allocation of Type 4B sales tax revenue for projects that will improve the Victoria community. These include the planned construction of a new splash pad; road maintenance projects, such as the Crestwood Drive reconstruction; and a recent transportation project that will allow an outside developer to invest $31 million in a new shopping center. Meetings are held at 3:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month.
To apply, go to victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions and fill out the “Application for Appointment” form, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office, located at City Hall. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
The new board members will be announced at a City Council meeting in January, and they will be sworn in at the board’s meeting Jan. 25.
To learn more about the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, read the City Corner columns by board President William Blanchard and City of Victoria Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna.
