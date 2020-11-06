Residents have until 5 p.m. Nov. 13 to apply to serve on the Tourism Advisory Board, a newly created volunteer board that will advise the City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau on matters related to the tourism industry and the allocation of hotel occupancy tax funds.
The City of Victoria has extended the application deadline to attract a large pool of qualified applicants from various tourism-related industries. Under the organization’s bylaws, the voting members of the board must represent the following industries:
- Three members to represent lodging and accommodations
- Two members to represent the arts
- One member to represent historic preservation and promotion
- One member to represent the University of Houston-Victoria
- One member to represent Victoria College
- One member to represent downtown businesses
- One member to represent the food/beverage establishment industry
- One member to represent the retail shopping industry
- One member to represent the attractions industry
- One member to represent the sports and outdoor tourism industry
Members will be appointed to the board by the City Council, and meetings will be conducted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act. The board will be an advisory body only and will not have the power to take action on behalf of the City.
To apply, fill out the application form at victoriatx.gov/tourism. For more information about the board, contact Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad at 361-485-3117 or jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
