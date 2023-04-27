With several dozen community members surrounding the room, board members of the Victoria County Central Appraisal District voted Wednesday afternoon to begin a third-party audit on May 1 or as soon as possible.
The vote split 3-1, with board Chairman Lou Svetlik being the only member in opposition. Board Member Ashley Hernandez was absent.
The audit would review the appraisal district's operational procedures.
In a separate vote, the board agreed 3-1, with Svetlik again voicing opposition, to amend the 2023 appraisal district budget to include the third-party audit. For the audit, $150,000 will be allocated for staff overtime pay and potential consultation after the audit's completion.
The board previously approved the audit, which would be conducted by the International Association of Assessing Officers, in September.
This month, some Victoria County homeowners have gone to social media to post about their alarm for increases in their property values. The Facebook group "Say No to Victoria Tax Hikes" has over 3,400 members.
Prior to voting, Svetlik said a biannual audit from the Texas comptroller's office is just as detailed as an audit the IAAO would perform.
"It is a very intense audit done by the comptroller, required by law," Svetlik said about the Methods and Assistance Program, or MAP.
Last year, the Advocate found that the latest comptroller's audit of the Victoria County appraisal district was 12 pages long, including the cover, while an IAAO audit of a Kansas county's office was, including the cover, 112 pages long.
Jason Ohrt, who was appointed to the appraisal board this year by the Victoria County Commissioners Court, said he felt he had a responsibility to support the earliest timeline possible for the IAAO audit.
"I don't think the taxpayers want to wait until 2024," Ohrt said. "That's not what the voters elected to me to do."
Interim Chief Appraiser Keri Wickliffe, who succeeded John Halliburton after he announced his retirement in March, said the IAAO informed her an audit could take 8-12 weeks to complete.
Wickliffe said her office has eight appraisers, four fewer than what a typical office of Victoria County's population size would have. If the IAAO audit begins next month, the appraisal district staff would have to devote attention to the audit while handling protests from homeowners, Wickliffe said.
"I already have some staff, based on some of the things going on, that want to leave," Wickliffe said.
Wickliffe said she anticipated 10,000 to 12,000 protests to be filed this year.
In an interview Monday, Wickliffe said the board has set a deadline in August for when it will select a permanent chief appraiser.
During the open forum period of the meeting, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight accused Svetlik of using "bully tactics" to keep the appraisal board from getting the IAAO audit started earlier. Community members clapped in applause.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller also spoke Wednesday, saying a majority of the Commissioners Court supported the third-party audit.