Officials from the Victoria County Central Appraisal District told county commissioners Monday they want to hear from residents who have an issue with their 2023 property values.
“If a taxpayer disagrees with their valuation, I would encourage them to come to our office,” Interim Chief Appraiser Keri Wickliffe said. The appraisal district office is located at 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 300.
Wickliffe said the deadline to file a protest is May 15. Decisions from the appraisal district are expected to be delivered to homeowners by July 25, she said.
An appraisal notice is not a tax bill, and tax rates are set by the county’s taxing entities, Wickliffe said in an interview after the Commissioners Court meeting. The taxing entities, such as the Victoria Independent School District, will determine tax rates this summer or fall.
“The appraisal notice is just one piece of the puzzle,” Wickliffe said.
The interim chief appraiser said the appraisal district wants to account for Victoria County residents who can receive property tax exemptions, which includes homeowners 65 and older, as well as military veterans with disabilities.
“We want to make sure citizens get all of the tax exemptions they are eligible for,” Wickliffe said.
Ahead of the appraisal district board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, in which board members will review a timeline for a third-party audit it approved in September, Wickliffe said the board had put off the audit until this week because it needed to focus on other audits mandated by the state.
Wickliffe said if the board wants to earmark funds for the audit in the appraisal district’s 2023 budget, the audit will begin either this fall or early next year. The audit will be conducted by the International Association of Assessing Officers.
Lou Svetlik, chairman of the appraisal district board, said the IAAO audit is redundant because the Methods and Assistance Program run by the Texas comptroller’s office shows how the CAD office is performing.
“It is much more extensive than the audit you are prescribing,” Svetlik said to commissioners Monday.
The CAD office is six appraisers short of being fully staffed, Wickliffe said. It takes five years to become a certified appraiser, she said.
“It’s a very analytical job,” Wickliffe said. “You have to think outside the box. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, well the house next door sold for $120,000. You have to look at the photos and the information provided by the taxpayer and say, ‘Well, that house may have sold for 120, but this one has foundation issues.’”