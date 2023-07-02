Victoria veterans are proud of their service.
And this July 4, they will get a chance to express that pride. Community members also will have a chance to show their appreciation.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4146 will hold its annual July 4 picnic on Tuesday to show their appreciation for all veterans and their families. The picnic will be held at the VFW post.
attendees will hear the testimonies of local servicemen as they recall their military experience, the public's reaction to them and what the VFW has done for them.
Staff Sgt. Chantelle Girdy, U.S. Air Force
Chantelle Girdy, who joined the VFW less than a year ago, wants other fellow servicemen to attend the picnic.
"I encourage all veterans and their families to attend because it's a social event," Girdy said. "It helps us expose ourselves and expose our needs."
Girdy, who served eight years in the Air Force, has a strong opinion of what her counterparts think about their service in the armed forces.
"I believe 100% if you ask any veteran, would they go back, they would probably say 'hell yeah'."
"I think today's civilians are more open and appreciative of us, she continued.
"It feels good to know that even if we don't feel like we're doing the best that we can, there are other people out there who are clapping for us and cheering for us and do appreciate what we've assisted them in their life to do."
"This is a really good place. It's a good place for veterans to come and relax and feel like they're a part of something when they, at one time felt, felt lost," she said of the VFW
Lt. Col. Rene Reyes, U.S. Army paratrooper
Rene Reyes, a 78-year-old Army paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division, reflected on the military's unwarm welcome back to the United States after the Vietnam War.
"The people there told us to get our uniform off as soon as we get off the base," Reyes said. "They didn't like soldiers. I didn't wear a Vietnam hat until 10-15 years later."
Reyes would finally receive his appreciation for his time served when the VFW throwing a special event for Vietnam veterans.
"We had a parade about 12 years ago and it got organized right here in this hall. It was called the parade that never happened, for Vietnam veterans. It was the biggest parade Victoria has ever had," he recalled.
"Now, then, as I said, we, I say, we, because that goes for a bunch of us. We didn't advertise ourselves as veterans."
"But now, yes. I mean, even 20 years ago, yeah, we're appreciated as veterans now."
Sgt. James Hendricks, U.S. Army and National Guard
James Hendricks, a 70 year-old former tank commander who served in the Army for 15 years, still remembers the public's perspective of soldiers when he came back from conflict in Honduras and El Salvador.
"I mean, I felt like an outcast, rejected by my own country, just about. But I'll do it again. "If they call me right now, I'll go."
As he sits in the VFW surrounded by his peers, he expresses his ability to relate with them and his experiences.
"It's easier to talk to somebody in person about the issues than it is over the phone, organizations like this, the DAV, whatever it may be, makes it easier."
"We depend on each other."
Capt. Derryl Francis, U.S. Marine Corps platoon leader
Capt. Derryl Francis, 72, served six years in the Marines.
"I mean, you can see from right now, these are the types of things that the VFW does, not only just for veterans but for the whole community because a lot of the people that you see here, they have lost family members, they've lost children and grandfathers and uncles and nephews. This is a way to kind of reconnect."
"So that's one of the things that the VFW helps to do and they just try to be a good partner or a good place for veterans in the community to come together and have fellowship."
"twenty-two veterans take their own lives, male, female, taking their own lives every day, every day, because of what they went through and the lack of care they're getting once they get back. The VA is failing us."
Francis agreed with his fellow vets about why he joined the military and believes it was worth it in the end.
"I always told people I'd go anywhere, do anything, die if necessary to keep from having a fight in my mother's backyard and that's just the way I looked at it. I believe that the people of this country are worth it.
"It was my honor to serve. Like you've heard so many others say I'd do it again, I would do it again."