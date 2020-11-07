As Joe Biden’s supporters in Victoria cheered the news of his election victory on Saturday, local Republicans questioned the election’s outcome, and some expressed hope that President Donald Trump’s legal challenges will overturn the result.
Victoria resident Ray Lava, a Vietnam veteran who spent 43 years working in the oil fields, voted for Biden but expressed doubt that much would change once he took office.
Still, Lava, 72, said he hoped Biden could do a better job than Trump of getting the pandemic under control.
“Just yesterday, Meadows got it,” Lava said, referring to Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. “They can’t keep themselves from getting it, much less us. At the very least, Biden will wear a mask.”
Avapito Quintero, a Victoria resident who immigrated from Mexico and received amnesty during President Ronald Reagan’s administration, said he is still holding out hope that Trump will win.
“I liked that Trump was an outsider, that he was a businessman, that he puts value in the family,” said Quintero, 73. “We need someone like that.”
Quintero’s doubts about the election were shared by other local Republicans.
Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, said he does not trust the integrity of the election results and is not ready to accept defeat.
“There are major lawsuits being put forth, and we’ve got to let it run through the courts,” he said. “I don’t have faith in the system anymore for national elections, because they can come up with the outcome they wanted. I think all of this was in the bag before the election even got going.”
Biden has had states worth at least 279 electoral votes called for him by all major networks, including the Associated Press and Fox News. He is leading in Georgia and Arizona, which are worth another 27 electoral votes.
The Trump campaign has had lawsuits tossed by judges in several states, according to the Associated Press, but other legal challenges are pending. There is no evidence of any serious voter fraud, the AP reported.
Pat Tally, chairwoman of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said she understands the frustration of those who voted for Trump.
“I didn’t want him around. I didn’t understand the people who support him. I think he’s damaged the Republican Party beyond repair, but I feel for them because we know exactly how this feels,” Tally said. “This is how we felt when Hillary lost.”
Tally said she hopes Biden can fulfill his pledge of unifying the nation and getting bipartisan legislation passed. Even though Republicans are likely to control the Senate, Tally said she is optimistic that a compromise could be reached on issues like infrastructure and COVID-19 financial relief.
“I think somebody that’s calm, somebody that says this is what we’re going to do, we’re going to get along, and we’re going to listen to each other — that’s going to go a long way towards reaching collaboration in the government,” she said.
Pozzi said he hopes Biden is able to unify the country but is skeptical that he will be able to.
“If Biden wins, it’ll be all for the good of the Democratic Party. They’ll sell out the American people,” Pozzi said. “Trump wasn’t a unifier. Trump was a charger, and he wanted to get his agenda done.”
Still, Pozzi said he is pleased with Trump’s accomplishments including his appointment of three Supreme Court justices and his efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Everybody except Reagan was always against us,” Pozzi said. “Trump wasn’t like that ... I was happy to see him go against the Democratic Party establishment and the Republican Party establishment and the news media.”
(1) comment
Well, Joe Biden appears to be our next President. I haven't read of Trump having anything to say about it yet, but I'm sure next week will be very interesting. All this noise about democrat's wholesale tampering with ballots puzzles me a bit. It seems to me that the RNC would have put together a plan well in advance to make sure that no ballots anywhere, anytime would be out of the direct oversight of a republican representative or poll watcher, and I would expect the DNC to have their version. That said, I have not personally witnessed anything pertaining to the voting process other than voting myself. So I know absolutely nothing about any of it.
I think Trump did a great job before COVID-19 struck, and he might have done so again somehow, but I find I'm looking forward to seeing what happens over the next year or two. I think that a lot of the extreme left rhetoric supposedly from the dems was more for the purpose of getting votes from a very large crowd than anything else. Rich democrats are just as Capitalistic and profit driven as rich republicans. Trending toward Socialism or seeing their industry go under wouldn't appeal to them any more than it would anyone else. "Rich" is the operative word here as nobody else matters to the government.
With Trump gone things can calm down again. SO much of the divisiveness, distraction and hate came about simply because Trump was elected and, IMO, wasn't going to go away until he did. However, with Biden/Harris in office the republicans absolutely must retain control of the Senate or the radical left will be able to do and get just about whatever they want. It would take decades, if ever, to recover from that.
