The 2024 budget and tax rate for Victoria County is expected to be adopted in Commissioners Court on Monday.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, along with members of the Commissioners Court, held public hearings at the previous meeting.
"The proposed general fund budget will amount to $51.5 million and the proposed tax rate would be lowered to 38.80 cents from the current 39.34 cents," Zeller said.
An agreement with the Gulf Bend Center and the sheriff's office will also be discussed.
The sheriff's office will be eligible to be reimbursed for salary and overtime expenses related to psychiatric emergency service transports, Zeller said.
"Under this agreement, which began in 2020, the Victoria County Sheriff's Office is able to be reimbursed up to $11,000 a year by Gulf Bend Center, via funding from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for the transportation of individuals with mental illness to treatment and service providers," he said.