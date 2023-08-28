The City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to present next year’s fiscal budget to the public.
The budget increased by $390,000, which will give it a cumulative total of $255,895,381, according to the meeting agenda.
The increase is due to management proposing new pay for entry level positions in the police and fire departments.
New police officers will receive $50,970 compared to last year’s salary of $48,405.
Firefighter/EMTs will receive $50,412 compared to the previous salary of $44,996.
For the funding of these salaries, revenue such as sales tax, landfill fees, centerline fees and interest income will increase to help with the costs.
The fees will amount to $250,000 with the other $140,000 being funded by other various revenue accounts in the budget.