Burglars target Victoria Transit's bus yard

The Victoria Transit bus yard was burglarized this month, causing a reduced number of buses that can be used on bus routes and, as a result, fewer buses able to operate during the day.
The bus yard, 1908 N. Laurent St., was burglarized Aug. 12 and 13, according to a news release from the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, which operates Victoria Transit.
Because of the burglary, Victoria Transit's daytime buses will run every hour instead of every 30 minutes. Until further notice, all buses on the daytime fixed route schedule will follow this new schedule, and riders should expect delays and deviations, according to the news release.
Monday through Friday, buses will run hourly from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m, buses will run as usual every 30 minutes. On Saturday, buses will run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our riders. We are working diligently to restore our regular Victoria Transit route schedule," according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.