Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush spoke to potential Victoria County voters on Monday evening.
Bush appeared at the Victoria County Republican party’s monthly meeting at the Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave. About 100 people attended the event.
Bush is a Republican candidate in next week’s primary runoff election for attorney general. He is challenging incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton.
During a question and answer session, Bush attacked Paxton’s personal and legal troubles.
“Is it conservative to cheat on your wife? Is it conservative to take bribes from financial donors? Is it conservative to throw out the Constitution to get a pardon? I’m the true conservative in this race,” Bush said.
According to a recent poll, 37% of Republican voters said they would not vote for Bush, believing him to be in the moderate camp. Bush says his conservative values outweigh his opponent’s.
Bush said his family, as conservatives, has a proud legacy of public service. He urged voters to look at his conservative track record, which includes standing for the rule of law, he said.
Bush stressed his commitment to four policies in particular if he is elected.
First and foremost, he is committed to tougher border control, saying that it is the “most pressing issue.”
If the federal government isn’t going to secure the Texas border, he said, “It’s about time we assert our own sovereignty.”
Bush said he plans to finish construction of the border wall and heighten border security, adding he would require attorneys under his supervision to participate fully in border security issues at the border and not from an office in Austin.
Second, Bush said that as the top law enforcement official in the state, the attorney general has a duty to support Texas law enforcement. He said that if cities were willing to defund the police, then those cities should be defunded.
Bush also told the audience his mission is to fight human trafficking, which he said is on the increase in Texas.
Finally, Bush said he would work to discourage voter fraud by making it a felony violation.
“A misdemeanor is not going to deter the fraud,” Bush said, adding that voter fraud is prevalent in urban areas such as Harris and Dallas counties.
Bush also touched on his commitment to the anti-abortion agenda, criticizing a clerk who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He said the clerk was attempting to influence the decision.
“I’m pro-life. I believe life begins at conception. I’m a former federal justice clerk, and I think it’s a disgrace to the justice system that a liberal, progressive judicial clerk decided to release this to try to impact the decision,” Bush said.
Early, in-person voting began Monday. The runoff is May 24.
