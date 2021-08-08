A week of Victoria County budget workshops begins Monday after the regularly scheduled Commissioners Court meeting.
Commissioners Court will meet in the morning to discuss a potential partnership with the Innovation Collective.
The Innovative Collective is a startup incubator that helps individuals start and grow innovative businesses. The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation has agreed to contributed $100,000 to the Innovative Collective, and the city has discussed contributing $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan funding.
The Collective has also asked the county to contribute $100,000 to its efforts, which County Judge Ben Zeller said if approved, would come from the county’s American Rescue Plan funding.
They will also receive the proposed tax rate of 39.59 cents, which is still below the voter approved rate.
“We’re able to be under the voter approved rate and still get a lot done in 2022,” said Zeller.
Following the morning meeting, Commissioners will meet again at 2 p.m. Monday for the first workshop budget.
“Overall the 2022 budget will prioritize public safety, staff and road and bridge,” said Zeller.
He said they are also looking to implement a step pay program for the Sheriff’s Office, and add new personnel in the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and Office of Emergency Management.
“We do anticipate increases in both sales tax collections and some additional ad valorem revenue,” said Zeller. “That combined with revenue replacement will enable us to do the things we’re looking at doing.”
