The chairman of the Victoria County Central Appraisal District board is planning to step down, the chief appraiser of the district confirmed Tuesday.
Lou Svetlik's resignation could be accepted following a discussion between CAD board members, Chief Appraiser Keri Wickliffe said. The board will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. at 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 300.
During an April 26 board meeting, Svetlik was the only member to vote against starting a third-party audit of the appraisal district as soon as possible. The audit from the International Association of Assessing Officers would review the procedures of the appraisal district, which assesses property values in Victoria County.
Svetlik had said the Methods and Assistance Program review conducted every two years by the state comptroller's office already gave a thorough description of the appraisal district's operations.
“It is a very intense audit done by the comptroller, required by law,” Svetlik said last month.
The Advocate submitted on Tuedsay a public records request to receive Svetlik's resignation letter.