The Calhoun County Appraisal District is reminding the public that 2019 property taxes must be paid by Jan. 31 to avoid penalty and interest charges.
Taxes paid after Jan. 31 become delinquent and incur penalty and interest charges, according to a memo from the appraisal district.
Property taxes may be paid in person or by mail. Payments that are mailed must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31. For payments made after hours, there is a mail slot located to the left of the front door of the Calhoun County Appraisal District.
Credit or debit card payments may be made at the office. Additional service fees will apply.
Online credit or debit or electronic check payments may be made through the appraisal district’s website at calhouncad.org.
