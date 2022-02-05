Victoria County Republican Women will host a Candidate Forum on Tuesday at the Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Forum begins promptly at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. RSVP online at Victoria County Republican Women Facebook Candidate Forum Event Page, email VictoriaCountyRepublicanWomen@gmail.com.
Attendees who RSVP will be served a meal catered by Mike Pozzi, a cash bar, and conversation centered around important issues at this Candidate Forum. Each candidate will be given two minutes to give an introduction, answer three questions submitted from the audience and conclude with a one minute closing.
“This is a great way to connect with those that want to represent you. We have invited all candidates across the state that are on the primary ballot to attend and have had a great response,” said Celina Yoast, VCRW president.
“The VCRW Candidate Forum is well known throughout the Crossroads,” said State Representative Geanie Morrison. “VCRW has been in the Victoria area for over 60 years, and as a long time member and past president, I can say with confidence that when VCRW is involved it will be a successful event.”
Victoria County Republican Women have been dedicated to the mission to educate, empower, and engage voters in Victoria on important local, state, and federal issues since 1960. Meetings are held at the Victoria Country Club the second Tuesday of the month. All events may be found at the Victoria County Republican Women Facebook Page.
For more information email VictoriaCountyRepublicanWomen@gmail.com.
