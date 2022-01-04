County health officials are encouraging the public to continue to protect themselves and their families against the spike of COVID-19 omicron variant.
During Tuesday’s Victoria County Commissioners meeting, David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said the county has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases with the omicron variant. While most of the cases have been mild, it has put a strain on the local hospitals.
Prior to the latest variant, Gonzales said after the meeting, health officials were noticing two or three new cases a day, but them it grew to 50 to 70 a day. He predicts it could easily grow to more than 100 a day before they see a lessening of cases.
Coming off the long Christmas holiday weekend, Victoria County reported 139 new cases on Dec. 28, the first report since Dec. 23 when the county closed for the holiday.
Gonzales said many breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID have been seen. While the omicron variant is more contagious than the delta variant, people who have been vaccinated tend to get a milder form of the illness.
He added they continue to watch the omicron spike in South Africa to get an idea of how long the spike may last locally.
One service that has helped ease the strain on the hospitals is the regional infusion center operated by the Texas Department of State Health Services in the former Mitchell Guidance Center. The infusion provides monoclonal antibodies which can help prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming sicker and requiring hospital care.
As of Tuesday, 1,480 people had received treatment since the center’s opening in September. The most seen in one day was 83, said Rick McBrayer, emergency management coordinator of the Victoria County Office of Emergency Management.
McBrayer’s office has requested a 30-day extension of the service. He explained they work on a 30-day contract with the current one good through the middle of January.
To help keep down the spread of the coronavirus, Gonzales stressed in addition to frequent hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing, people who are feeling ill should stay home and seek medical treatment if the symptoms increase. People who have been exposed to the virus, should quarantine for five days if they are symptom free.
