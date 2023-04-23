The Victoria agency scrutinized by residents for its recent property valuations will speak for itself before county leaders on Monday.
This month, Victoria homeowners logged on to Facebook to post their disapproval of the Central Appraisal District’s newest valuations. The group, titled “Say No to Victoria Tax Hikes,” had over 3,000 members as of Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the Monday morning Commissioners Court meeting, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the commissioners unanimously support an audit of the appraisal district’s processes. The results of an audit the appraisal district board voted to allow in September has yet to be conducted.
Zeller said homeowners have the right to challenge their appraisal.
“I suspect the commissioners will have a lot of questions to ask during the meeting,” Zeller said on Sunday. “The drastic increases and inconsistences year-to-year are an issue. Homeowners have told me they’ve seen 100%, 300%, 500% increases in property values. That is hard to understand and hard to justify.”
Keri Wickliffe is serving as the interim chief appraiser after John Halliburton retired in March.
Zeller said the systems used by the appraisal district are too complex to understand, which makes it difficult for residents to hold board members accountable.
“This is why an audit of the processes would be a benefit to the public,” Zeller said.
County commissioners can adjust tax rates in response to rising property values, but changing how the appraisal process fundamentally works is something legislators in Austin would need to tackle, Zeller said.
“We want to keep residents in mind, especially during sky-high inflation,” Zeller said. “It is a concern and we will be taking a look at it a lot in the future.”
Also on Monday’s agenda, commissioners will hear an operations update from the Victoria Regional Airport director and recognize American Legion Post 166 for its community service.