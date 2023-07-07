Hotel occupancy tax fund application process to open Saturday
PHOTO: Events and programs that bring overnight visitors to Victoria—including arts, historical and sporting events—are eligible for hotel occupancy tax funds.
Local organizations that help to bring tourism to Victoria can apply for hotel occupancy tax (HOT) funds now through July 31.
As allowed by state law, the City of Victoria collects a hotel occupancy tax from hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and other lodging facilities. The revenue must be used to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry.
Priority will be given to applicants based on their ability to generate overnight visitors to Victoria. Only events and programs that generate meaningful hotel night activity will be eligible to receive funding.
The application form is available at vctoriatx.gov/hotfunds. Completed applications should be emailed to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Applications will be reviewed by the HOT funds subcommittee of the Tourism Advisory Board, which will make recommendations to the city council in September. The city council will make final decisions on funding.
Informational sessions covering the HOT Funds application process and the evaluation process will be held at 700 N. Main St in Conference Room 205 on teh following dates and locations:
- Noon July 13
- 6 p.m. July 20
- Noon July 27
All applicants are strongly encouraged to attend a workshop. Attendance will be taken into consideration during application scoring.
For more information, contact Explore Victoria Texas at 361-485-3116 or jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
To learn more about tourism in Victoria, visit www.explorevictoriatexas.com.
