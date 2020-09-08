The Victoria Main Street Program has partnered with the City’s Community Appearance Division to add 12 hanging baskets of mandevilla vines, vincas, purslane and other vibrant plants to the lampposts at the four corners of DeLeon Plaza.
“We wanted to put multiple baskets at each lamppost so that it would look like a big ball of flowers,” said Danielle Williams, Victoria Main Street Program Director, of the Sept. 1 partnership.
The plants were chosen by the City of Victoria Community Appearance Division. The pots include reservoirs so the plants can be watered and maintained easily.
Williams plans to add more hanging baskets to the lampposts along the sides of the plaza. She also hopes to eventually invite local artists to contribute to downtown beautification projects.
“These types of projects create a sense of place and show that we care about our downtown,” Williams said.
Also last week, the Main Street Program replaced the 42 red, white and blue banners along Main Street with new ones that read, “Welcome to Historic Downtown.” The banners will be rotated throughout the year, and future designs will include seasonal or holiday themes.
To learn more about the Main Street Program and sign up for the program’s monthly newsletter, visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet.
