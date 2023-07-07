Victoria’s southside is looking brighter thanks to LED lighting, and the rest of the city will soon follow.
The City of Victoria has started Phase II of its citywide LED lighting project in partnership with AEP Texas. This project will upgrade all 4,052 AEP street lights in Victoria, replacing old high-pressure sodium (HPS) lights with bright, white LED lights.
Phase I of the project focused on the area south of Airline Road. About 2,000 light fixtures were upgraded during this phase.
“We’ve gotten great positive feedback from residents who are taking notice of the brighter lights,” Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said. “The new lighting is safer for our residents, drivers and businesses.”
The remaining light fixtures will be replaced during Phase II, which will focus on the area north of Airline Road. Phase II is scheduled to finish in the fall.
The benefits of LED lighting include improved safety, energy cost savings, decreased light pollution and easier maintenance.
“We are starting to see these types of conversion projects implemented in other cities as local leaders recognize the benefits of LED lighting,” said Vee Strauss, Community Affairs & Customer Services manager for AEP Texas. “We are excited to partner with the City of Victoria on this project that will improve their residents’ quality of life.”
What’s next
This fall, the city will pursue a contract with Victoria Electric Cooperative (VEC) to upgrade streetlights that are not serviced by AEP (about 200 lights on the north side of Victoria).
During the next phases of the LED lighting project, the city will take further steps to improve lighting in areas that still need it:
- Phase III: Upgrade VEC light fixtures and conduct a photometric study to identify low-lit areas
- Phase IV: Extend pole arms on wider streets, centering the lighting on the roadways; trim trees; and develop plans for low-lit areas
- Phase V: Install additional LED lights in low-lit areas
Stay connected
To report a streetlight that has burned out, visit www.aeptexas.com.
To learn more about capital improvement projects scheduled for the next four years or to request a project, visit www.victoriatx.gov/engineering.