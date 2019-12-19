Two new assistant city managers will join city of Victoria staff in 2020.
Darrek Ferrell, the city manager for the city of Commerce, will join city staff Jan. 13, and Mike Etienne, San Antonio’s assistant director of Neighborhood & Housing Services, will join city staff Jan. 6.
“Darrek and Mike are outstanding local government professionals, and we’re excited they will join our team,” City Manager Jesús Garza said in a news release from the city. “Their diverse backgrounds will be an asset to our community as we continue the implementation of our Victoria 2035 Comprehensive Plan.”
Current Assistant City Manager John Kaminski, who has worked with the city for about 32 years, is retiring from his role Jan. 31. His last day in the office was Dec. 6. Garza, who began his role as Victoria's city manager in May, proposed the idea of two assistant city managers to Victoria City Council in July, saying at the time that the position will fill a void in economic development.
Ferrell, 33, has 10 years of local government experience with almost five of them as a city manager. He said Thursday that once he arrives in Victoria, he plans to take the time to learn about the needs of the city and see how he can be the most effective in his new job.
“Before I set firm goals, I want to learn what the needs are and see where the void is that I can fill,” he said.
Ferrell’s areas of expertise include economic development, overall administration, lean management and finance and budget.
During his time in Commerce, Ferrell focused on organizational leadership by rebuilding the management team and improving the city’s bond rating. In addition, he worked with the Legislature to pass a bill that will pave the way for Commerce to build a hotel and convention center in the community.
Ferrell has a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University. He said he is excited to move to Victoria with his family and get to know a new community.
“We look forward to meeting everyone and hope people come and say hi,” he said. “I’m lucky to be starting to be a part of things that are growing and happening in Victoria with this job.”
Etienne, 52, has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a doctorate in public policy and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He will bring more than two decades of city and county experience in community and economic development, real estate services, capital projects and community engagement to his job in Victoria.
“I’m well-versed in economic development matters and look forward to bringing that skill to this city,” he said Thursday. “I’m a collaborative leader, so I look forward to working with Mr. Garza, the mayor, City Council and the community to making Victoria as great as can be.”
During his time with the city of San Antonio, Etienne led the revitalization of East Point, a 22-square-mile area containing some of San Antonio’s oldest neighborhoods. He is also an adjunct professor of urban and regional economic development and economics at the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Once on the job, Etienne said he plans to prioritize revitalizing Victoria’s downtown and the city's south side, which has historically been one of the city’s poorest areas.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” he said. “I plan to work with everyone in Victoria to make Victoria the best city it can be.”
