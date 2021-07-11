Watching in-person events return during the past couple of months has been a breath of fresh air. It seems like more of our community partners are opening their doors for fundraisers, day camps, live music and other activities that were sorely missed last summer.
If you and your family are making plans to get out and explore, the City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau (on Facebook at Explore Victoria Texas) encourages you to plan a staycation right here at home. Our community organizations could use the support, and you just might discover a new favorite place to visit.
Our website includes a useful tool to help you plan your ideal vacation or staycation. Visit explorevictoriatexas.com and click on “Click here to plan your trip.” You’ll be taken to an interactive itinerary builder that lets you choose events, dining options and more. You can also click on “Events” to check out our event calendar. Here are just a few of the activities you can enjoy here in town:
- The CVB is excited to announce a new promotion in partnership with the Museum of the Coastal Bend and Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q. Come to the museum to try your hand at throwing an atlatl, an ancient weapon that was once used for hunting. If you can hit the wooly mammoth target, you’ll win a coupon for a sandwich at Uncle Mutt’s.
- We recently unveiled a new birding deck at the Hiller house, 3003 Vine Street, that’s equipped with informative displays and binoculars. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just want to get outside, we hope you’ll pay our feathered friends a visit.
- We’ve also added a mobile-friendly virtual map of the Old Victoria Driving Tour to our website, explorevictoriatexas.com. You can use the mobile map or pick up a paper copy at the CVB office for your tour of the stately historic structures in Victoria’s downtown.
And, of course, we’re eagerly preparing for the return of Bootfest Oct. 1-2. Residents will once again be able to enjoy a variety of free live music performers as well as food and merchandise vendors. Expect more details about the event as we get closer to October.
We’re excited to announce a new project in partnership with the City’s Communications & Public Affairs. Every other month, TOWNtalk will air a special episode called “Explore Your Victoria” to spotlight local activities. The first episode, featuring the Children’s Discovery Museum, will air at 4 p.m. on July 15 on Vtv15, the City’s local cable channel produced by Communications & Public Affairs (channels 15 and 115). The episode will be available on YouTube at Victoria Texas Videos the following week.
It’s important to remember that some organizations may still be taking health-related precautions. Be sure to follow rules established by event organizers, and continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau is here to help you explore your community. To learn about the fun things going on here in town, visit explorevictoriatexas.com, call us at 361-485-3116, or stop by our office at 700 Main Center, Suite 101.
