People like to say, “You learn something new every day.” I hope that’s true for Victoria residents, who have plenty of ways to learn about the many services and programs the city offers.
When choosing where to eat, Victorians may be asking themselves, “How are new restaurants added to Victoria?” If taking a stroll outside, they may ask, “How can we get a dog park?” If thinking ahead, they may ponder, “What is Victoria going to look like five, 10 or 15 years from now, and are there plans in place to get us there?” Spoiler alert: Yes, there are. Check out our 2035 Comprehensive Plan at victoriatx.gov/comp2035.
To answer these questions and more, the city’s communications team works daily to relay relevant information through various means. Want to know which department to contact about brush pickups? Visit our website, which recently was redesigned to be more user-friendly. Care to know what the city council is doing to address the needs of the community and its future residents? Listen to meetings live on local Suddenlink channels 15 or 115 or online at victoriatx.gov/vtv15.
One method that’s particularly engaging to residents is video production. To disseminate information more effectively, we reviewed our video production and considered new ways to make our content modern and easy to digest. Cue the introduction of Victoria Minute, a short-form video series that answers residents’ questions and provides a glimpse into the life of each city department and the programs and services it offers Victoria residents.
Victoria Minute launched in September 2019 and continues to be a way for us to take a closer look at each department. For example, the Victoria Public Library interview addressed how the library offers much more to the public than just books — there’s access to adult, teen and children events; educational programs; and technology, including a 3D printer!
We’ve also taken a minute to learn about Public Works and its street maintenance program; the city manager’s vision leading up to his one-year anniversary with the city; and, most recently, the Victoria Main Street Program.
So, take a minute, watch a Victoria Minute and learn about the city’s departments and its projects. If it’s not news to you, maybe it could still be a fun way to help us share it with those who may not know.
In addition, when you have a minute, listen to a podcast, read a news release or check your email or mobile phone for the latest informative piece about the City of Victoria to stay up to speed on how your local government is working for you.
To continue keeping up with the latest and greatest news coming out of the city, visit victoriatx.gov/thecityview. Every Tuesday, you’ll get a newsletter in your inbox that encompasses all the latest educational pieces our team has worked on to bring directly to you, our fellow Victoria resident.
Did you learn something new today? Would you like to?
