When it comes to communicating timely and accurate information to our residents, the method of communication can be just as important as the information itself.
An important part of being a 21st-century organization is making information available through a variety of modern and traditional means so we can reach residents wherever they are. You’ve probably heard from us through Facebook, text alerts, local media, community engagement events or various print and digital communications.
Even in the digital age, we try to be mindful of residents who don’t get their information from the internet—either because they don’t have access or because they simply don’t have any interest in using it.
Cable TV continues to be an important source of information and entertainment for many residents. That’s where TV15 comes in. TV15 (channels 15 and 115) is operated by the City of Victoria and features a variety of programming focused on local government, education, history and the arts.
We’ve made strides during the past couple of years to feature more timely and relevant programming. This has led to the development of TOWNtalk, our talk show featuring City leaders and other local figures speaking about services and initiatives that impact residents’ lives. Similarly, our Victoria Minute program features interesting behind-the-scenes information about different City departments.
While TV15 has featured live broadcasts of public meetings for years (providing a convenient option for residents who prefer to watch at home), we’ve since expanded our live programming to include emergency communications. This has been especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent winter freeze, as we strive to provide residents with vital updates.
On Friday, TV15 hosted the first-ever cable broadcast of a Victoria school board meeting. Through our partnership with VISD, we will broadcast regularly scheduled board meetings at 5 p.m. the day after they occur. We want our residents to be informed about their community—including decisions that take place outside of City government—and so we will continue to seek partnerships with organizations that have important information to share.
As we continue to add new programming, we’ve updated our schedule to align with broadcast industry best practices and to better meet the needs of our viewers. For example, we recently began broadcasting the Victoria Public Library’s Story Time Live segments; these air in the mornings before school and later in the afternoon when kids are at home. To view our full programming schedule, visit www.victoriatx.gov/tv15.
Another important component of communications is ensuring that information is accessible to all residents. We recently added closed captioning for City of Victoria public meetings (both live and recorded). We hope that this change will give more residents an opportunity to learn about City government.
We hope that you’ll tune in to our programming to stay informed and entertained. TV15 is broadcast on local cable channels 15 and 115 and live online at www.victoriatx.gov/tv15. Do you prefer to get information a different way? Visit www.victoriatx.gov/communications to follow our social media channels, subscribe to our weekly newsletter and more.
To provide feedback and suggestions about TV15 programming, visit www.victoriatx.gov/survey.
