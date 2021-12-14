The City of Victoria is in a better position to pursue drainage solutions based on accurate data after the City Council on Dec. 7 adopted a series of updates to the Storm Drainage Master Plan.
The City of Victoria’s previous Storm Drainage Master Plan was adopted in 2007. Instead of creating a completely new plan, the Council adopted a series of recommendations to account for changes to the community’s needs.
The recommendations were developed based on data collected by CivilTech Engineering along with public surveys and stakeholder input.
Dry land for development
As part of the study, CivilTech assessed 1,358 acres of undeveloped land in Victoria to identify drainage problems that could be preventing development. The engineering firm recommended drainage strategies in five separate regions, which will help to open these areas for development.
The firm also recommended that the city examine options to improve drainage and detention in the Jim Branch and Marcado Creek watersheds. The city intends to pursue grant funding from the Texas Water Development Board for this project.
Rising rainfall
Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates that rainfall forecasts in Victoria have increased since the Storm Drainage Master Plan was last updated. The updates will use current NOAA data to establish new standards for drainage and detention systems.
To improve officials’ understanding of which areas are most vulnerable to flooding, the city plans to establish a flood monitoring program that could include implementing automated gauges and high-water marks or cataloguing flooded buildings and street ponding locations.
Scheduled maintenance
The plan also includes recommendations to establish a channel erosion repair/cleaning program and a drainage maintenance program. These programs will help to correct existing problems with the city’s drainage channels and establish a more routine maintenance schedule.
As the City of Victoria implements the master plan, city officials will continue to listen to residents’ needs and take public input into account. To provide a comment or suggestion about Victoria’s drainage, contact Public Works at 361-485-3380 or email kgill@victoriatx.gov.
