Halff Associates presented to the Victoria City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission their findings from conversations with the community and possible plans for the three parks the city selected for conceptual redesign.
In order to learn about community needs and wants, Halff Associates met with residents, city council members and focus groups. They also posted four surveys for public comment and held a town hall meeting in March.
“We’re still in that process of comparing what we’ve heard from people with the data that we have.” Christian Lentz, the principal planner for Halff Associates, said.
Overall the city offers 14 acres of park land per 1,000 residents, which is nearly double the median for similar cities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000.
Only about 21% of all residential areas in the city are within a quarter mile of a park, or roughly a five-minute walk. Studies have found that a five to 10 minute walk is the farthest most people are willing to walk to reach a park.
Lentz noted that while restrooms were something surveys suggested many people want, they can be a “strangely dangerous” topic.
Restrooms invite more people to an area. So in larger parks like Riverside Park, which attract people from both within and outside the city, Lentz said, restrooms are a good idea. But when it comes to neighborhood parks like Martin Luther King, he said he wouldn’t recommend adding restrooms.
“If that’s your neighborhood park and now you put a restroom there, you’re advertising that this is not just for the neighborhood,” said Lentz.
The survey also found that trails were a very popular amenity among residents. The city only has about 8.6 miles of multi-use trails and the majority of that is in Riverside Park. Only about 7% of all residential areas in the city are within a quarter mile of a trail.
“There’s a lot of opportunity and potential for an expanded trail network in Victoria,” said Lentz.
Halff Associates also presented two concepts for each of the three parks designated for conceptual redesign — Riverside, Ethel Lee Tracy and Martin Luther King parks.
“What we’re presenting to you tonight are not recommendations,” emphasized Lentz. “We’re not coming to you to say this is what you should do for each of these parks. We’re still in the middle of the planning process.”
None of the concepts are final designs for the park, but present an opportunity for the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission to provide feedback to Halff Associates while they continue to work on a design. In the next few months, the designs will become more concrete. The city expects to adopt the new Parks Master Plan in the fall.
