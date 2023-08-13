The Victoria City Council will discuss the 2024 fiscal budget during its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the budget work session, the council is expected to approve a proposed tax rate of 49.8 cents per $100 of valuation, according to the agenda packet.
The proposed rate will exceed the no-new revenue tax of 46.48 cents, but not the voter approved rate of 48.98 cents.
The council is expected to schedule public hearings for the tax rates on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.