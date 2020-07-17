Victoria City Council meetings are currently being conducted remotely, but even though members of the public cannot attend in person, they can still view and participate in the meetings through virtual means.
In order to join meetings through Zoom, residents may visit https://victoriatx.zoom.us/j/444573113 or dial 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 444 573 113. Both numbers are toll-free. During the citizen communication period, residents can click “Raise Hand” online or dial *9 by phone to request to speak.
Residents can also watch the meeting live on the City’s Facebook page, on Vtv15 (Suddenlink channels 15 and 115) or at vtv15.live. Comments on the Facebook video will not be addressed during the meeting. The video will also be uploaded to the City’s YouTube channel, Victoria Texas Public Meetings, after the meeting.
The council previously conducted meetings via Zoom on April 7 and 21 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In response to a local surge in cases, the council on June 22 began offering residents the option to attend using Zoom. On July 7, the council suspended in-person attendance altogether.
Meetings will continue to be conducted remotely until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.