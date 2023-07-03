The Victoria City Council received its first glance at next year’s budget Friday during a work session at the Victoria Community Center.
“This is the beginning of a two-month process where we get to explain to the council and public of what’s in store,” City Manager Jesús A. Garza said.
Department heads attended the session to get a feel for where the city stands with capital improvement projects, taxes and other issues. The new fiscal year starts Oct.1.
The city staff has been working on the budget since February internally.
The budget, as of Friday, was at about $91.9 million. About half of the funds will be going toward the construction of the new public safety building.
The project began around 2017 when the city hired a consultant to look into the project to move the police department into a new building to alleviate the overcrowding in the current headquarters at city hall, Garza said.
The new facility, which will be built on North Main Street, will consolidate four to five departments into one.
“We’re building it to where it’s enough space for everybody so it will last and account for police growth for the next 30 years,” Garza said. “I think that the people will get real excited once they see how it looks.”
In addition, the construction of street projects from this fiscal year will continue into 2024 in three neighborhoods as under the surface work, including drainage and utility work, is completed.
The complete budget will be introduced to the council in August. It is expected to be approved in September.