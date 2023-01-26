As part of the City of Victoria’s efforts to expand budget-friendly housing options, developers who plan to apply for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ competitive Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program may request a resolution of support from the city.
The program allocates federal tax credits that a developer can sell to private investors to fund a development. A resolution of support improves a developer’s chances of being chosen by the state.
Any developer who wants to be considered for a resolution of support must email information about the proposed development to cmenchaca@victoriatx.gov by 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Full submission guidelines are available online at www.victoriatx.gov/tdhca.
To learn more about the city’s initiatives to improve housing in Victoria, visit www.victoriatx.gov/housing.