The Museum of the Coastal Bend on Wednesday installed a new exhibit at City Hall, “Can You Dig It? Archaeology in the Coastal Bend,” to teach visitors about the methods used by the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team to excavate and evaluate artifacts.
The exhibit features archaeological tools and artifacts along with informative photos and placards that illustrate the processes of excavation and analysis, according to a city news release. Museum of the Coastal Bend staff filled a City Hall display case with the items they brought, including a tray filled with sand, and hung a sign over the case to create a miniature museum exhibit within City Hall.
“We’re excited to be able to partner with the Museum of the Coastal Bend for this exhibit,” said City Manager Jesús Garza in the release. “The display gives visitors to City Hall a chance to learn about the steps being taken to preserve our region’s rich history.”
The city reached out to the Museum of the Coastal Bend earlier this year about the possibility of using a glass case at City Hall for a temporary exhibit, and museum officials came up with the idea of an archaeology-themed display. The exhibit will remain on display for at least one year.
City Hall is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. week days. Under current occupancy limits, no more than nine members of the public may enter at a time. Facial coverings are required, and a hand sanitizing station is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.