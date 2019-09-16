The city of Victoria has hired a new communications director with 10 years of marketing and communications experience in public and corporate sectors, according to a news release from the city.
Ashley Strevel, currently the communications manager for the University of Houston-Victoria, will begin the role of communications and public affairs director Sept. 30. The selection of Strevel for the position comes after longtime communications director O.C. Garza retired at the end of August.
Strevel is a native of Victoria. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and is pursuing a second bachelor’s degree at UHV, according to the news release.
In her job with UHV, Strevel creates and oversees all internal and external communications through collaboration with local media, university employees, community partners and stakeholders, according to the news release. Her background includes marketing and communications work with Thomas Petroleum and Eddy Foods Inc.
Additionally, Strevel is involved in the community and her professional field as a member of the Christian Women’s Business Connection, Faith Family Church’s volunteer leadership team and the Public Relations Society of America, according to the release.
City Manager Jesús Garza said in the release Strevel’s “passion for modern communication strategies and the Victoria community will be extremely beneficial” as the city looks to improve its communication and public engagement efforts.
The city’s communications and public affairs director leads public communication strategies, crisis communications, media relations, community affairs and development of strategic messaging for all city departments, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.