The city of Victoria this week invites residents to guess the titles of classic works of literature that will be read aloud in a video series featuring city leaders and members of the community.
The guessing game is being hosted in honor of National Book Lovers Day, an Aug. 9 celebration that promotes literacy by encouraging people of all ages to put aside worries and distractions and spend some time reading a good book, according to a city news release.
“During these times, it can be very calming to slow down and pay attention to a book,” said Dayna Williams-Capone, director of the Victoria Public Library in the release.
Each day this week, the city of Victoria will share videos on its Facebook page featuring local leaders or community members reading aloud from a book or poem. Residents can participate in the fun by commenting on the videos and guessing the titles.
The Victoria Public Library this week will create a display to remind library visitors about National Book Lovers Day and will promote the holiday during Story Time Live and other virtual events. In addition, the library will host a guess-the-book-title contest on its Facebook page using emojis to represent the title of a book. Residents who enter the contest will have a chance to win gift cards for local bookstores.
Residents can celebrate the holiday by posting a photo on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #NationalBookLoversDay. Photos posted to the city’s Facebook page with the hashtag could be featured in an upcoming edition of the city’s email newsletter, The City View.
To participate in these virtual interactive engagements, follow the City on Facebook at City of Victoria, Texas – Government or on Instagram at cityofvictoria_pio.
