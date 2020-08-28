With just over one month left to respond to the 2020 census, Victoria leaders are reminding residents that every response counts.
As of Friday, Victoria’s self-response completion rate for the 2020 census stood at 59%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s response rate map. That is just shy of the self-response completion rate for the state of Texas, which was 60% as of Friday, and lower still than the national rate of 64.6%.
“Our goal should be 100%,” said Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy on Friday. “If that’s not always your goal, you won’t reach your full potential. Even if we don’t get there, that’s what we should be aiming for.”
Community leaders are making a final push to encourage all residents to complete the census before the self-response deadline at the end of September. Though the “whys” behind filling out the census haven't changed, it's more important than ever to take part, said city planning administrator Maggie Bergeron.
“Repairing roads, funding for community development projects, money to go toward assisting low-income families, money to pay for lunches for kids in our schools,” she said. “The list goes on.”
Some people think of the census as something that impacts a community only on a broad scale, such as with representation at the state or federal levels, but it’s “important to recognize the nitty-gritty of how and where it has an impact in one's day-to-day life,” Bergeron said.
“Think about improving roads alone – and roads are a large complaint our citizens have – and you can better realize that this can impact something directly in front of you that you care about everyday,” she said.
To McCoy, there are three things to stress when talking about the 2020 census. The first is representation: The results of the once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. Results also are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Second, census information is heavily used to determine how billions of federal dollars will be distributed in the next decade, McCoy said.
Finally, understanding the level of confidentiality that exists when completing the census is vital, McCoy said. The 2020 census does not ask whether the person filling it out or anyone in their home is a U.S. citizen. Some residents think the opposite, which can deter them from completing it.
“That’s a fear people have in areas that we need responses from the most, and they have to know that citizenship for the census does not matter and is not asked,” he said.
Additionally, having an accurate count of a community makes a big difference when disasters or emergencies arise, Bergeron noted, such as a pandemic or a hurricane. Having an accurate count helps ensure that the right amount of federal funds are available to assist those in need, at a time when money may be needed most.
Residents can fill out the census online, by phone or by mail. For people looking to complete it online but can't do so easily at home, the city has an iPad set up in the utility billing office at 700 Main Center for people to use, Bergeron said.
“People can walk right in, take a few minutes to fill out the census out, and do their part,” she said.
