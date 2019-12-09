It was almost time to call it a day on Thursday when Lena Gonzalez and John Orozco pointed out that they didn’t have enough money to pay for a place to sleep that night.
The couple said they had been outside since about 6 a.m., standing at the intersections of Victoria’s busiest streets and taking turns holding up a cardboard sign.
“Anything Helps God Bless,” the sign read.
While standing at the corner of Rio Grande and Laurent streets, the couple said they have been panhandling in Victoria for about six months. Because they are homeless, any amount of money they are given goes toward food and a place to stay each night.
Gonzalez, 34, said they are given anywhere between $5 and $50 a day, and on a good day, they can get up to $80.
On days when the amount is lower, though, they struggle. She said Thursday that over the past few days, they didn’t earn enough to rent a motel room, so they had to sleep on the streets.
“It’s embarrassing to be out here, and it’s hard, especially when we don’t even get enough for a place to sleep,” Gonzalez said.
Cities around the nation have wrestled with ways to address panhandling – in part, some say, because panhandling can lead to safety issues for the person asking for money and those they are asking for money from. And, in part to find solutions so no one needs to stand on a street corner and ask for money at all.
It’s something that Victoria's officials, too, have discussed for years. In a recent effort to take action, Victoria’s City Council authorized city staff to hang signs at some of Victoria’s busiest intersections to discourage drivers from giving to panhandlers and encourage them to give to local charities instead.
“Keep the change,” the signs read, “Say no to panhandling. Contribute to the solution. Give to local charities.”
Addressing panhandling isn’t new to the city
Over the years, Victoria’s City Council has sought to address panhandling. In 2016, for example, the council explored solutions after ongoing complaints about panhandlers and the mayor – then Paul Polasek – asked staff members and city leaders to come up with plausible ideas on how to address what some refer to as a “panhandling epidemic.”
In the end, the council did not move forward with an ordinance or take direct action on the matter.
Councilwoman Jan Scott brought up panhandling again this May, asking city staff to research anti-panhandling signs. She said a friend had sent her a photo from a different city that discouraged giving cash to people panhandling on the street. The sign reads: “Change the way you give, panhandling is not safe.”
Councilman Rafael De La Garza said Thursday he thinks the city does need to take action to control panhandling for the matter of safety.
“We have to control it, we have to make it safe,” he said. “Some of these panhandlers are stepping into the street or making people feel unsafe.”
De La Garza said he recently got a call about a mom who was with her two children at Taco Bell on Navarro and Colorado streets when a panhandler began knocking the mother’s window, repeatedly asking for $5. He said an employee from the fast food location had to to ask the panhandler to leave, but saw the panhandler go into the street and begin to knock on other cars.
“It was scary for the mom and her kids,” De La Garza said. “We have to do something for the safety of our citizens and drivers as much as we do for the people panhandling.”
At the council meeting Dec. 3, Donald Reese, the city’s public works director, showed a mockup of the anti-panhandling sign. He listed the intersections that will be the first to have signs up - Rio Grande and Laurent streets; Rio Grande and Navarro streets; Houston Highway and Ben Jordan Street; Navarro Street and Loop 463; and John Stockbauer Drive and Loop 463.
Reese said staff chose the locations after visiting with Police Chief J.J. Craig to find out where law enforcement has had the most complaints about panhandling and where patrol officers see the most panhandling going on.
Councilman Mark Loffgren asked if the signs up in other cities have made a difference, to which Scott said she thinks they serve a purpose of public education.
“Homelessness is caused by a lot of different reasons, and panhandlers are not necessarily homeless,” she said. “It’s not just a question of homelessness either, it’s just a question of lower income or different situations, and I’ve always been an advocate that education is one of the best ways to not have the job of standing on the street corner.”
Scott read a list of nonprofits and service agencies in the community that work with the homeless and offer a range of resources and forms of assistance, including the Victoria Adult Literacy Council, Gulf Bend Mental Health Center, the Salvation Army, Christ’s Kitchen, Perpetual Help Home, the Billy Cattan Recovery Outreach Center, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Mid-Coast Family Services, Promise Pointe, Goodwill Industries and more.
“And I’d challenge anybody that wants to put some money in a panhandler’s hand to double it and give it to one of those organizations or one of their choice,” she said. “And that’s a lot of why I think that those signs would be a good thing for our city to put up.”
Councilman Andrew Young said he was in favor of hanging up the signs.
“I appreciate you bringing this up,” he said to Scott. “I think the sign says it all, and I applaud you for recognizing the local charities that could use the help.”
Legal challenges
Some cities throughout the country have attempted to limit or ban panhandling outright, but such laws almost always face significant legal challenges and are struck down or prevented by court rulings.
When the council was trying to address panhandling in 2016, Thomas Gwosdz, the city’s attorney, said that anytime the government seeks to regulate speech, it must tread lightly. The council did not move forward with any suggestions or action at that time.
Some cities, such as Lexington, Ky., have turned to signs discouraging panhandling after its own ordinance banning begging on public streets and sidewalks was ruled unconstitutional.
Mayor Rawley McCoy reminded council members at the meeting that it’s a violation of state law for panhandlers to go into the street. According to the Texas Transportation Code, a person cannot “stand in a roadway to solicit a ride, contribution, employment or business from an occupant of a vehicle, except that a person may stand in a roadway to solicit a charitable contribution if authorized to do so by the local authority having jurisdiction over the roadway.”
“If a panhandler steps off of the curb and into the street, they are in violation of state law,” McCoy said. “So they could be cited for it. So maybe in addition to signage, we could maybe pursue that route.”
Craig said his staff follow “community policing efforts” when addressing a panhandling situation. He said the first phase of the effort focuses on public awareness. An officer will make contact with the person who is panhandling and give them a pamphlet that has information about some of the social services available in the area, as well as make sure the panhandler is aware of the current laws, explaining it is a violation if they enter the roadway.
The second phase is enforcement, he said. He said there have been two separate incidents in the past year where they’ve had go to enforcement.
McCoy said having education be the first priority but then enforcing when necessary sounded like a good approach.
“You know what, if (the signs) don’t work, you can always take them down,” McCoy said. “But it’s worth the try.”
Despite not needing to fear any legal repercussions, De La Garza said Thursday he’s concerned the signs might send the wrong message.
“I’m concerned for the adverse effects,” he said. “Everything has a positive and a negative. What we do as a council won’t always have full positive effect, and we don’t want to send the message we are anti-homeless or anti-helping people who need help, because we aren’t.”
‘We don’t want to see the problem’
Down the road from Gonzalez and Orozco on Thursday, Eddie “Dean” Vanek stood at the corner of Navarro and Rio Grande streets in front of Whataburger. His cardboard sign read the words “Anything will help.”
“Prayer, work, spare change, anything,” he said.
Some days, Vanek, 43, said he doesn’t get a penny – other days, he said he’s heard of people giving out $100 bills. He said he uses the money he gets to pay for food, drinks and cigarettes.
“There are good days and bad days,” he said.
Vanek said he’s been on the streets for about three years and has been panhandling for about two. He said he started panhandling when he was around other people who told him it was more effective than standing at a storefront asking people for money.
If the new signs do discourage people from panhandling, Vanek said, he and others who panhandle will struggle.
“If it wasn’t for people giving me a little bit of money every day, do you know how much trouble I’d be in?” he asked. “I’ve got to eat, so I use this money to eat.”
Ginny Stafford, the executive director of Mid-Coast Family Services, said Friday that panhandling is a complicated issue.
“Not everybody who panhandles is homeless, and not everybody who is homeless panhandles,” she said. “But for some people, it’s the only way they can buy a hamburger or any food for the day.”
She said her concern about the signs stems from believing that people are focusing on the “bad things,” rather than ways to help. She said it’s often easier for people to point out what “shouldn’t” be done – “You can’t sleep here, you can’t panhandle, we shouldn’t give to panhandlers” – rather than focusing on possible solutions.
“It feels like we don’t want to see the problem,” she said. “Whether it’s people homeless, people panhandling, people in tough situations.”
Stafford said she is doubtful that the signs will lead people who give to panhandlers to giving instead directly to nonprofits and other organizations.
Vanek said he hoped even if people do increase their giving to charities, he hopes they don’t stop giving to panhandlers, too.
“If they’re going to give, I hope they will,” he said. “Their hearts are in the right place no matter the sign that’s up out here.”
Moving forward though effectiveness is unknown
Reese said city staff plans to have the signs up by end of the month. The plan is to put them in visible locations, as close to the intersections as possible.
De La Garza said he wants the council to be cautious about the cost of the signs.
“I’m looking out for the taxpayers’ dollars,” he said. “But we do need to control this.”
Reese said Friday though he won’t know the exact cost of the signs until all the work is completed, he estimates the cost will be about $125 per sign including parts, materials and labor.
Long term, De La Garza said he hopes the city finds a way to measure the effectiveness of having the signs in place. If the service organizations notice an increase of people coming to their doors after the signs are hung and there are fewer people on the streets asking for money, that would be a success, he said.
“If it will be powerful enough to get the panhandler off the corner, that’s yet to be seen,” he said. “But we won’t know until we try.”
As the sun was setting Thursday, Orozco and Gonzalez picked up their belongings and began to walk down Laurent Street. The couple said after nearly 12 hours standing on street corners that day, they were still $10 short from being able to pay for a hotel that night.
Orozco said he was hopeful, though, that people would give more tomorrow.
